Jim Lee (DC Comics) shows us this beautiful drawing by Geralt of Rivia

Jim Lee is the creative director of DC Comics. For years, Lee has had a twitch channel where he enjoys drawing characters from any series. This time he decided to pay homage to the series The Witcher with a beautiful artwork by Geralt of Rivia.

The career of Jim Lee it was truly remarkable. In the early 90s, together with Chris Claremont he was the author of a splendid and forgotten run by me X-Men, series that holds several sales records and hugely popular in those years. Lee, in addition to being an excellent designer and professional, is also an excellent entrepreneur in fact, together with other fellow designers, he founded the Image Comics publishing house that in the 90's stole a lot of space and popularity from both Marvel Comics and DC. He now covers the position of creative director at DC Comics, but has not given up on drawing, in fact he has a channel on the platform Twitch where he enjoys drawing for his own fun or on fan requests. His last "effort" is this wonderful artwork by Geralt of Rivia that you can find in the video in this news. The Geralt designed by Lee is truly impressive, massive (as per tradition of his drawing style) and austere. Lee really captured the essence of the character.

Meanwhile, Netflix announces an animated feature film by The Witcher that follows the adventures of the famous Strigo. Showrunner herself from the recent series of The Witcher said she was excited about the announcement.