Jim Carrey will do 'The Mask 2', only with this condition

We told you earlier that it could be underway a sequel to 'The Mask'as well as a possible reboot With a woman in front. Well, although none of this has yet been officially confirmed, the good news is that Jim Carrey do not discard anything, At least not at all. Recall that 'The Mask' premiered in the nineties, in full swing of Carrey as an interpreter, still today one of his greatest successes. And in an era in which Hollywood wants to revive great franchises and give us sequels of its most famous films, this could also have a new installment, but they would have to happen a series of circumstances for Carrey to return.

The actor is currently promoting 'Sonic: The movie', and in the middle of his promotion he has been asked about the possibility of seeing him doing 'The Mask 2' shortly, to which Carrey replied the following:

"I don't think in terms of sequels and things like that … I think 'The Mask' would depend on a filmmaker. I don't want to do it for doing it, I would only do it if it were with a very crazy visionary filmmaker. Then of course."

If these words have reached the ears of the producers who are developing the film, they already have a task at hand, and it is get to look for a most eccentric filmmaker to rescue the story of Stanley Ipkiss. The original film was directed by Chuck Russell and released in 1994, being a huge success at the box office, raising 351 million worldwide. Now we just need to confirm this sequel, and as an extra, to rescue an already retired Cameron Diaz to return to Carrey's side. Thanks in advance!