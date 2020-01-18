Jim Carrey Survey – Reasons to Love and Hate Him Jim Carrey

Against: The flaw is going away

Sometimes the cables cross. In 2011, he posted a video on his website in which he declared his love for actress Emma Stone, a recognized fan of ‘Two very dumb fools’ to which he takes 27 years. "If I were much younger, I would marry you and we would have plump babies with freckles," he confessed. The following year, during the promotion of ‘Kick-Ass 2: With a couple’, he got off the tour shocked by the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He admitted that, after that brutal event, he could not tolerate the level of violence in the film or continue encouraging the public to see it, disappearing from any promotional act. If all this is not enough, 'Jim & Andy' (Chris Smith, 2017), the Netflix documentary about his behavior during the filming of 'Man on the Moon', explains for an hour and a half to what level this point is important .