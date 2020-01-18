Jim Carrey Survey – Reasons to Love and Hate Him Jim Carrey

Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images
It's all right, it's over! We want to find out what the current opinion is about this portent of excessive expressiveness and sad walking clown that is Jim Carrey. For the undecided, we have created this gallery with ten reasons to love and hate it. What side are you on?
Advertising – Keep reading below
In favor: Carrey 94
In Canada and the United States his face was already somewhat better known thanks to the ‘In Living Color’ program, but here, apart from his role in ‘Peggy Sue married’ (Francis Ford Coppola, 1986), we knew little about Carrey. Then came the year 1994 and, with it, the three crown jewels of the actor's humorous filmography: ‘Ace Ventura, a different detective’, ‘The mask’ and ‘Two very dumb fools’. That an actor achieves these three milestones in a decade is surprising, but doing so in the same year is something reserved only for authentic legends.
Against: Enigma Forever
After his three hits a quarter would arrive, but only at the box office. The memory that 'Batman Forever' left in the fans is not exactly that of a success within the titles of the bat man and, although the fault must fall especially on the director Joel Schumacher, the interpretation that Carrey makes of Edward Nygma is as for withdraw the greeting. Such was the disappointment that some no longer looked forward to their two immediately subsequent projects, the vindicable ‘Ace Ventura: Operation Africa’ and ‘A madman at home’.
In favor: Clint's face
He coincided with Clint Eastwood in two films directed by Buddy Van Horn, ‘The Black List’ and ‘The Pink Cadillac’. Thanks to the time they spent together in filming, he managed to perfect his facial imitation and give the world this wonder. If this is not an element in favor, I no longer know.
Against: The other faces
That ability to imitate Eastwood is due, in addition to hard training, to an obsession of the actor to discover the limits of his face. Just when many thought he had gotten rid of Jerry Lewis's expressive cucamonas, Carrey appeared to refill the billboards with impossible faces. For many, all this was too much from the beginning.
In favor: Dramatic twists
He has managed to truffle his filmography of a series of titles that has forced him to create the phrase: "This is from Jim Carrey but from the serious ones." Many are authentic jewels recognized by academics, such as ‘The Truman Show ’and‘ Man on the Moon ’, for which he won two consecutive Golden Globes as best drama and comedy actor, respectively. Then came other not so awarded but just as interesting as ‘The Majestic’, ‘Forget me!’ Or ‘Phillip Morris I love you!’
Against: It flips
The guy is excessive. Carrey has a hard time knowing when to stop, something Lorne Michaels noticed in her first attempt to participate as a member of the Saturday Night Live cast. Although years later, already becoming a star, he became one of the most repeated and applauded guests of the program (the image that accompanies this entry belongs to a memorable sketch), his impetus closed the doors as an official collaborator and has caused the tiredness of much of the public that does not support this unstoppable source of energy. There is also the starring ‘Number 23’, which is a flipada in itself.
In favor: You leave your skin for your projects
During the promotion of 'Two fools still more dumb', late sequel that from the beginning did not look too good, Carrey dressed up as his character, a dog van was scheduled and appeared in this way along with his partner Jeff Daniels wherever it was needed . Surely, they already knew at that time that the quality of the title was rather questionable, but their pulse did not tremble when trying to save furniture with nails and teeth.
Against: The flaw is going away
Sometimes the cables cross. In 2011, he posted a video on his website in which he declared his love for actress Emma Stone, a recognized fan of ‘Two very dumb fools’ to which he takes 27 years. "If I were much younger, I would marry you and we would have plump babies with freckles," he confessed. The following year, during the promotion of ‘Kick-Ass 2: With a couple’, he got off the tour shocked by the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He admitted that, after that brutal event, he could not tolerate the level of violence in the film or continue encouraging the public to see it, disappearing from any promotional act. If all this is not enough, 'Jim & Andy' (Chris Smith, 2017), the Netflix documentary about his behavior during the filming of 'Man on the Moon', explains for an hour and a half to what level this point is important .
In favor: It's Jim Carrey
All the previous point, especially what refers to Emma Stone, can be considered as a positive value for those more open-minded. And I do not mean to throw the stuff to a colleague in public, but because a little madness never hurts. It's not Andy Kaufman, with whom he certainly shares a birthday, but Carrey has managed to put his hilarious world of fiction into a life sauteed with momentary eccentricities and pottery outings that make his person as interesting as his characters. Whatever you do next, your supporters will be attentive. Vote yes!
Against: It's Jim Carrey
If you already have the actor between eyebrow and eyebrow, there is not much else to do. Carrey is unique, for the good and for the bad, and his career will continue to offer more or less pretentious films between tontorroned comedies that his followers will have to face. Is it worth the risk knowing that you can participate again in something like ‘Mr. Poper's penguins’? Vote no!
Advertising – Keep reading below
Add Comment