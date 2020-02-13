Jim Carrey shines in the fun adaptation of the SEGA classic

Share it:

If we are guided solely and exclusively by experience, the combination between movies and video games is not that it is excessively flattering. As a general rule, these types of adaptations usually result in large creative battles that, or they don't give the size as a movie, or do not know how to capture the essence of the original material; although, fortunately, the insistence on the part of the industry has given rise to some occasional joy.

There are fewer and fewer reputable licenses that have not yet taken the transmedia leap, one of the most prominent being the one starring Sonic, the eternal mascot of SEGA. It was a matter of time that, after his time on television in animated productions such as 'Sonic X' or the mythical series of 1993 'The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog', the Blue Blur followed in the wake of 'Detective Pikachu' and make the leap to the big screen – with greater fortune, everything is said – in its own live action

I have to admit that, with 'Sonic, the movie', I was predisposed to find a new feature film to include in the increasingly large bag of disappointments with titles such as 'Hitman' or 'Max Payne'. Finally, my distrust has resulted in surprise after discovering a lighter production that, despite sinning white and being too inert, It fully fulfills its work of entertaining and hides a large ace in the sleeve: a villain of ordago.

Jim Carrey (and everything else)

The introduction scene of 'Sonic, the movie', with a voiceover in which the porcupine breaks the fourth wall and invites you to rewind to tell the story from scratch, leads to think almost instantly in the original 'Deadpool' directed by Tim Miller. Something far-fetched, far from casual, if we take into account that the director in this case acts as executive producer.

The film's cover letter is not, by any means, the only perceptible parallelism between the film directed by debutant Jeff Fowler and the Bocazas Mercenary adventure. In addition to the multiple references to pop culture that channel part of the long sense of humor, the personality of a hyperactive Sonic that doesn't shut up or underwater It aligns with that of the anti-hero Marvelita, being obviously limited by the age rating.

Although our hero dangerously rubs the limits of the unbearable – without surpassing them at any time -, he is greatly favored by his successful and, to some extent, endearing redesign, and by a team of secondary that complement him perfectly; particularly a James Mardsen whose dynamics with the anthropomorphic animal works unexpectedly well.

Regrettably, 'Sonic, the movie' finds in his script a big stick in the wheel that does not allow to exploit all the possibilities offered by the franchise. Lacking the originality necessary to highlight and written at the coup, the booklet is only inspired by some lines of dialogue; small blunders within a tonic as generic as the set-pieces, colorful, but unable to bring anything new to what was seen in the shows Mercury individuals in the latest installments of the 'X-Men' saga.

But there is something that manages to dispel this bittersweet taste and the sensation of deja vu which conveys 'Sonic, the movie': its hilarious antagonist. I think that, until this moment, I had not been fully aware of how much I missed Jim Carrey on the big screen Your Doctor Robotnick, with that body language marks the house, that innate charisma and that eccentric freedom It rises as the best of the film and as the great excuse to overcome some of the most bizarre passages while waiting for a new appearance of his mustache gummed on screen.

Needless to say, in regards to videogame adaptations to the cinema, there is still a lot of work pending; but works like 'Sonic, the movie' represent great advances in a cause that already seemed almost lost. It may not last too long in memory and once again demonstrate the lack of blockbuster contemporary, but having fun with such efficiency without making us put our hands to the head before a new desecration of a classic character is an achievement to claim.