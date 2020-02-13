Jim Carrey puts Grinch's face

Share it:

Jim Carrey coincided with Clint eastwood in two movies directed by Buddy van horn‘The blacklist’(1988) and‘The pink Cadillac’(1989). Thanks to the time they spent together in filming, he managed to perfect his facial imitation and give the world a wonderful performance that was part of the special ‘Jim Carrey: The Un-Natural Act’(Michael French, 1991).

That ability to imitate Eastwood and other stars is due, in addition to hard training, to an obsession of the actor to discover the limits of his face. Just when many thought he had got rid of the expressive cucamonas of Jerry lewis, Carrey appeared to refill the billboards with impossible faces. For many all this was too much from the beginning but, those of us who know how to worship this tragic genius, we have a new video to enjoy.

"The parents said: ‘Do you know who that is? It's the Grinch ’”, Says the actor about an encounter with some fans that continued with Carrey transforming his face into that of the rogue character of Dr. Seuss to snap:I must find some way to prevent Christmas from coming"

"The parents responded: ‘Oh, we thought it was makeup’”, The interpreter recalls that, twenty years after‘The Grinch’(Ron Howard, 2000), seems to keep his metamorphic skills up to date.

Jim Carrey go back to our billboard this week as the evil one Dr. Robotnik from 'Sonic, the movie’(Jeff Fowler, 2020), distributed by Paramount pictures. We are also in the middle of the second season of ‘Kidding’, The brilliant series of Showtime in which Carrey shows that he is one of the greats.