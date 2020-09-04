Jim Carrey again attacks Trump: ‘He left us alone during a pandemic’

Share it:

The coronavirus has certainly not benefited the popularity of Donald Trump: the US president, previously not particularly sympathetic to the exponents of the world of cinema, has been severely attacked several times by more than one Hollywood star due to the management of the emergency and the merciless numbers recorded during the pandemic.

The last to comment on this was Jim Carrey, who had previously expressed his contempt several times towards the current president and leader of the Republican Party: after the last conference held by Trump during this Republican National Convention, in fact, the star of The Mask certainly did not send them to say.

“Those in attendance at the White House South Lawn may think it is their right to risk their lives, but once they get out of there they will infect other Americans. Trump and the Republican Party have decided not to follow science, leaving us alone and helpless during a pandemic. But according to what I know, pandemics don’t care about re-election campaigns. They do not tremble in front of the secret services or yield to the intimidation of mercenaries. And they have no respect for the families of greedy aspiring monarchs“wrote Carrey, as usual without too many ministers.

The actor, on the other hand, knows well what it means to fear for his life: some time ago, in fact, Carrey told of when he feared dying during a missile attack.