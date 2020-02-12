Jesús Ochoa and Jorge Ortíz de Pinedo star in tense episode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexico City.- Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo called a meeting and press conference to announce his disagreement against the National Association of Actors (ANDA), accusing the association that for 21 months, the union has not covered the reimbursement expenses of who are affiliated with the House of the Actor Mario Moreno "Cantinflas", of which the comedian serves as president of the Honor and Justice Commission.

The meeting was interrupted by the actor Jesús Ochoa, who is the general secretary of the ANDA, causing a huge blowout among those present. Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo said he was disappointed with the attitude of the actor, since he assured that the National Association of Actors has not complied with the deposit of the resources designated for the maintenance of the Casa del Actor.









Javier Coello, lawyer of the Casa del Actor, informed the press conference that ANDA owes the institution an amount of nine million pesos since 2018; They have tried to reach an agreement by peaceful means without success.

What is the Casa del Actor?

It was founded by the AND for the benefit of the elderly actors; Its assistance function is to provide shelter, maintenance, medical and pharmaceutical assistance to the actors, whether theater, cinema, radio, television, cabarets, circus, varieties …, domiciled in the Mexican Republic.









Given what happened at the press conference called by Jorge Ortíz de Pinedo, the actor Jesús Ochoa issued a statement. A part of this quote the following: "It has never been our intention, nor will it be, to leave our fellow elderly actors unprotected, lacking our commitments to La Casa del Actor, however, it is the objective of this administration to seek the order and transparency resolving once and for all, in a legal way, a series of abuses and injustices that his administration has been committing to the economic damage of our union. "

We are obliged, yes, to cover the expenses of La Casa del Actor but it is also for La Casa del Actor, an obligation to justify these expenses before our union, that is, before all our partners who are the ones who finally finance this service.

"The lack of accountability by La Casa del Actor towards ANDA is not a new matter and that responsibility has been systematically evaded by the board of trustees; currently La Casa del Actor requires the ANDA about 950 thousand pesos a month for the maintenance of its 40 guests and we have detected some irregularities such as duplicate payments (such as the services of external caregivers that have been suspended) or that more than 50 of the expenses requested to be reimbursed, are not duly justified with legal tax invoices or that the invoices are not made in the name of ANDA ".