Jesús Gallego: "The survival of Real Madrid will depend on how well you are behind"

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are the great portagonists of the day when the faces meet again at the Santiago Bernabéu. Both teams seek to add the three points to strengthen their leadership in the table. Jesús Gallego, director of Hora 25 sports, analyze the key issues of the meeting.

"Neither of us arrives at a great moment: Madrid arrives with doubts. Zidane has baffled the team. He started with a 4-4-2, went to two midfielders, then a 4-3-3 with Bale up. has injured Hazard. It’s a mystery, but it seems clear that it's going to be a supercomputer after what we have seen last month, "he began to explain.

"Barça has a lot of possession, it protects itself, But he doesn't knock on the door. If you shoot at the goal on one occasion as in Naples, that is that the team is not well. I would not dare to say who is worse

"The survival of Madrid will depend on how well you are behind"

Regarding the stumble of the whites in Champions, who lost at home against Manchester City of Guardiola, Gallego explained that "of the Champions League, Real Madrid has the worst." "The City delved into the doubts that the team has: it was with a very long streak without losing but they have made them lose the north," he added.

"Barça knows that it is not right, the players complain. De Jong complains about not playing in his position. But Barça has Messi is to grab and grab him is to make him very big," he explained.

Regarding what will be the decisive key of the game, the director of Hora 25 sports is clear. "The key will be who fits less. The lack of the goal is an endemic evil in Madrid since Cristiano left. How solvent it is behind will depend on its survival, "he concluded.