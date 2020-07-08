Jesús Corona will start in Cruz Azul and Guillermo Allison is looking for a new club

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Robert Dante Siboldi still has Jesús Corona contemplated as the team's starter and captain (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Jose de Jesus Corona it is not eternal and Blue Cross he is testing those who could be his substitutes. However, Robert Dante Siboldi, coach of La Maquinaria, still has him as the starter and captain of the team.

This was stated this Tuesday at a press conference. In addition, he clarified that William Allison could leave the club while Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño, the other goalkeepers, will be in rotation with the celestial branches.

"If nothing strange happens, injury or something, so far we continue in it and without a doubt that Sebastián is in a great moment, like Gudiño, We have total confidence in them and well it will touch them when it has to touch them, meanwhile they are preparing, "said the Uruguayan strategist.

Guillermo Allison could leave the club, while Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño will be in rotation with the celestial subsidiaries (Photo: Instagrm / @ jjesuscorona01)

He explained that the young goalkeepers, as well as the rest of the squad, must understand the great competition that exists in an important club. "They are understanding that being in a team of this magnitude, what it represents, that the minutes are few and they have to take advantage of them and not only for the goalkeepers, for the squad, ”he said.

Siboldi mentioned that they hope to find Allison accommodation in another team so that he can add minutes on the court. "We are waiting for the possibility that‘ Memo ’Allison could go to a team so that I could have participation ”, he commented.

“The reality is that all four are of great quality, but I do believe that Memo, for all that we already know, needs to have active participation, needs to play and I understand that you are practically about to close your change to the team that is requesting it, ”explained the helmsman.

Corona has been a benchmark for Cruz Azul since joining the club (Photo: Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro)

If this option is specified, Jurado and Gudiño will have a rotation in the different cement plants. "We continue to have the rotation between the U-20 and the Second Division, what we did last tournament, which went to the bench, from the bank went to 20, from 20 to the Second and from the Second went to the bank, so we tried to rotate so that everyone was in rhythm, "he said.

The technician also clarified the situation of José Rivero, which would be the first reinforcement of Cruz Azul for Opening 2020. "We are acquiring a great player who can contribute a lot and taking our precautions also for what may happen in the position, "he said.

However, he indicated that the midfielder has not yet signed a contract. "Yes, in fact he is in Mexico City, he has not signed, but we have marked physical work for him and he is doing it individually ”, he clarified.

Robert Dante Sibold also spoke about the reinforcements and cases of coronavirus on campus (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



In addition, he mentioned that they are in search of a defender with a left-handed profile. "If any player comes, it has to be due to a specific situation. For example, all centrals are straight and we are looking for a left-handed central, and that he can fulfill the lateral position ”, he pointed out.

Finally, the South American spoke about the positive cases of COVID-19 that has been in The Machine. He said that so far a part of the campus is free of the disease and await the results of the second round of tests on Tuesday.

"Yesterday (Monday) we had the results of the first test and they all came out negative, all players and staff, that they were concentrated in the Ferris wheel, to put it in a way, the second test that was done the other day is missing and that today the results will be, regardless, we can count on them, "he said.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Expansion League MX clubs started preseason with tests to detect COVID-19

Women's Atlas reported that a player and a staff member tested COVID-19 positive

"I will not fail them on the pitch, nor outside": Renato Ibarra will have his second chance in Liga MX with Atlas

Luis Enrique Santander and Diego Montaño, Liga MX referees, tested positive for COVID-19