Jessica Simpson reveals her darkest secrets in new book

The American singer Jessica Simpson launched Open Book, an autobiographical book where she revealed her darkest secrets, such as being a victim of sexual abuse by her father's friends in her own home, as well as her fight against alcohol addictions and drugs, plus the aftermath of both.

Also, the interpreter of I wanna love you forever, says that at the young age of six she was sexually abused by one of her parents' friends while she shared the bed with the daughter of one of these, a situation she did not talk about until 12 years for feeling guilty about what happened.

We never stayed at my parents 'friends' house again, but we didn't talk about what I told, "said Simpson, who said that this was an episode of her life that left her with strong emotional consequences that led her to have other addictions.

"She was killing me with all the drink and pills," Jessica adds after revealing that the pain of that experience led her to abuse the prohibited substances in the United States, in addition to the pressure she had to go through, because she was at the most High success in his career.

Thanks to the help of professional peronal, Jessica Simpson currently manages to remain sober since November 2017, however, her biggest struggle was not against alcohol and other substances, her greatest trauma was due to what she lived at The young age of six years, a tragic past that still fails to erase.

In addition, Jessica, who has stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, reveals that she is already preparing her long-awaited return to the music industry with six themes that tell her sad story against addictions and the sexual abuse she suffered.