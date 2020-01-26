Jessica Simpson reveals her abuse story in Open Book

Share it:

Miami.- The American artist and businesswoman Jessica Simpson confesses in her book "Open Book" the episode of sexual abuse of which she was a victim with just six years and how that experience has marked her life, leading her even to resort to drugs and alcohol.

Simpson recounts in the book, which will go on sale next February 4, that the pain dragged by the abuses suffered at such a young age at the hands of some friends of his family, coupled with the pressures of his artistic career, made him fall in an addiction that also affected his surroundings.

In fact, the artist tells in her memoirs that on one occasion she became so drunk that she felt unable to dress her children to go out and ask for candy during a Halloween night and that there were days when she began to drink at 7 : 30 in the morning.

Simpson thought he was too young to write an autobiography at 37, but when he decided to stop drinking, shortly after that incident in 2017, he began writing his experiences in what was the genesis of the book.

"I was killing myself with alcohol and pills", he acknowledged in a preview of "Open Book" published by People magazine.

He eventually decided to ask his friends for help. "I need to stop. Something has to change. And if alcohol is what is causing this, then I'm going to quit.", told them.

Simpson said that the difficult thing was to do the painful work of psychological therapy to disarm what had led her to consume alcohol at those levels.

The businesswoman acknowledged that her prize has been able to "be really present" in her life, along with her husband Eric Johnson and their three children Maxwell, 7, Ace 6 and her baby Birdie 10 months.