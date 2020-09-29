Jessica Nigri returns with the cosplay of Among Us, the video game that went viral

“It’s kinda sus”. By now this phrase has gone viral almost as much as the game from which it originated, that is Among Us. Born two years ago, he lived most of his life in complete shadow until suddenly the craze broke out these days.

The popularity of the game was such that the developers thought of a canceled Among Us 2, with the decision to focus solely on the first game. New maps and new features will arrive, but in the meantime we will have to play with current suspects. The mania was such that it got to Jessica Nigri, a popular cosplayer who has gone viral several times thanks to his risqué transformations.

And therefore he could not fail to create his own cosplay a tema Among Us. The American model shows herself with two posts on Instagram in which she plays the role of red, one of the colors available for players in the video game, obviously reinterpreted in a human and much sexier key. As she says, “Red is kinda sus”, or red is suspicious, and in fact we see her killing the poor white in one of the following photos.

The background to his photos is a space theme that reproduces one of the maps from the Among Us game. You would get killed by this red di Jessica Nigri?