 Jessica Henwick regrets not delving into the Dragon Daughters in Iron Fist and did the casting for Rey in Star Wars

The actress Jessica Henwick He has granted an extensive interview to THR talking about his latest works, and part of them are his participation in the Marvel-Netflix universe, especially in “Marvel’s Iron Fist”where he embodied Colleen Wing, and his brief stay in the universe of Star Wars movies.

In this blog, we know Henwick especially for appearing in the two seasons of the Marvel series about Iron Fist, where he had a particularly prominent role with a great evolution of the character, in addition to appearing in the crossover "The Defenders". Some plans that were almost carried out were explore more the Daughters of the Dragon, the alliance that Colleen Wing and Misty Knight (Simone Missick) have in the comics, which although began to be felt in the Marvel-Netfilx universe was not deepened in too much detail. Henwick acknowledges that he has been wanting to delve deeper.

I would definitely have loved to do more of the Dragon Daughters with Simone (Missick). We had so many great ideas and we both have really wonderful chemistry in real life. Therefore, that is something that I would have loved to explore but, for the most part, Colleen had a great trip. It was a true moment to go from zero to hero at the end of the second season. So, yes, I feel happy.

The actress also had a small role in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the pilot Jessika Pava. An appearance that was practically a cameo but curiously in this interview reveals that at the time he came to audition to take the leading role of Rey. The actress participated in the casting process for six months, although finally the role was taken by Daisy Ridley.

I was auditioning for a different character, in fact, I spent six months auditioning for that character. And then, in the end, J.J. said: ‘I want you to be in the movie, but I want to write a character for you’. This is how Jess Pava was created. But, after six months, you can't help desperately wanting the original paper.

Although we have not seen her again, Henwick comments that Jessika Pava is still alive:

Jess Pava is alive and well. You can read all his adventures in the new spin-off comics.

Finally the actress remembers how it was to shoot these scenes on a simulator and how she had a great time even if the rest of her classmates got dizzy.

What I remember most is that all the other actors got dizzy. We got into the platform of an airplane that lifted you 6 meters in the air. It also moved like a roller coaster. The other actors could only do 10-15 minutes of filming until they got dizzy, they had to stop and go down to get back on their feet. So I was the one up there saying: ‘No, keep on rolling! I'm going to start improvising ’. I love roller coasters, so I found it fun.

Via information | THR