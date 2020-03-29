General News

 Jessica Chastain rejected the role of Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange

The impressive cast of the film "Doctor Strange" it almost has a different face for the female character of the Night Nurse, the role played by actress Rachel McAdams. Apparently, this actress was not the first candidate they thought for the role, and before they tested actress Jessica Chastain.

The writing of the film, C. Robert CargillShe has revealed this in a podcast explaining that Chastain basically rejected the role because she wanted to play someone with superpowers, preferably becoming a superhero.

The interesting thing is that Hollywood is beginning to discover that many of the actresses out there want to be superheroes as much as the actors. I know this happened with Scott [Derrickson]. He went to see Jessica Chastain to get her out on Doctor Strange, because we were considering her.

She said: ‘Hey look, this project sounds great, and I would love to do it. But I'm only going to have a chance to be in a Marvel movie and become a Marvel character; and I trained in ballet, and I really want to wear a cape ’. And that was the coolest rejection ever. I wanted to be in a Marvel movie, but I wanted to be the superhero, not the damn Night Nurse.

Chastain's ambition is logical. He knows that it is difficult to play more than one character in a Marvel movie, and to play one, he prefers it to be something different, a powerful character. Perhaps that's why he ended up playing the villain Vuk in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

