Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake go to couples therapy after the alleged infidelity of the singer

Jessica Biel dressed up as her husband, Justin Timberlake, on Halloween.

Do you remember when we gave you reasons why Justin Timberlake Was he the perfect husband? Well, it is more than likely that we changed our mind when the mess more than in the 2018 Superbowl when he was caught ‘in fraganti’ hand in hand with his co-star. Since then, the rumors of infidelity, with her, towards Jessica Biel They have not stopped ringing. They were so loud that the singer himself had to give the relevant explanations on Instagram.

"I try to stay as far away from the gossip as possible. But, for my family, I have considered it appropriate to clarify the recent rumors that they are hurting the people I love", the text began." A few weeks ago I was questioned but, let me be clear, nothing has happened between my co-star and me. I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. This is not the example I want to give my son. I apologize to my amazing woman and to my family for exposing them to such a shameful situation and I'm focused on being the best possible husband and father", which would explain why now they go to couple therapy.

We do not know if, indeed, nothing happened between him and Alisha Wainwright but we fear that something had to happen considering that now marriage goes to couple therapy. According to sources close to the couple, no matter how much he denied it, "Jessica still has suspicions"Us Weekly ensures that they have bad days and good days, like all couples, and that they go to therapy just to make their relationship work." Sometimes they have a great day and other days are spent arguing".

The source also states that "Justin knows exactly what Jessica wants to hear when they are in the middle of stress. They think therapy is constructive for their relationship and he is doing the best he can to prove it."

We can only trust.