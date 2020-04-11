 Jesse Eisenberg is not part of the Snyder Cut movement but supports Zack

Share it:

The actor Jesse Eisenberg He returns once again to the fray about his work in the DC movie universe, where he played the villain Lex Luthor. In another interview, talking about a bit of everything, including confinement due to the actor's "experience" with his films. "Zombieland"The theme of his paper came up again. In recent weeks, Eisenberg has been quite devoutly expressing his desire to re-play the character, but this time he also spoke about the Snyder Cut.

When I told him that many of his castmates from "League of Justice" are supporting the launch of a Snyder Cut from the film, and asking his opinion, Jesse said he is not in any movement but that he supports Zack Snyder if it is what he wants.

I'm not sure because I don't see anything I've participated in, I haven't seen or ‘Batman v Superman’ neither 'League of Justice'. I know I had a small stake in one of them but I feel quite uncomfortable looking at myself. So I am not aware of a Snyder Cut. I'm not part of … I don't even know what to call it … the movement. I like Zack Snyder and worked with him for a while just because these movies take so long to shoot. I love his style and aesthetics and if there is a movie that he wants to be released, I'm sure it would be great.

Once again, as he has been doing in his last interviews, he is asked about the possibility of reinterpreting the villain, especially after that cameo at the end of "League of Justice" Aiming for a future comeback, the actor once again expresses his love for the character, but explains that he knows nothing about WB / DC's plans.

I love that role but I don't know what they're doing with any of the movies. Playing it was the kind of thing you do in high school acting class and you never get to do on film.

Via information | Toronto Sun