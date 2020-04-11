Jesse Eisenberg explains why he doesn't support the Snyder Cut movement

Entertainment

April 11, 2020
There is a reason that one of the protagonists of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Jesse Eisenberg, has made no public comment on the version of Zack Snyder of the Justice League. Something that Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa and others have done. What's more, you haven't even seen the available version of Justice League.

The DCEU's Lex Luthor explains why he can't take a side.

In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun media this week, Eisenberg explained that he was not sure how to intervene in the Snyder Cut because "I don't see anything that I don't appear in, and I haven't seen either Batman v Superman or Justice League," he said. "I know I had a smaller part in one of them," he added, "but I feel quite uncomfortable looking at myself." So I'm not aware of the Snyder Cut. "

"I'm not part of, I don't even know what to call it: the movement," added Eisenberg. "I like Zack Snyder and worked with him for a while just because these films take a long time to shoot. I love his style and aesthetics and if there is a film that he wants to be released, I'm sure it would be great "

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder recently joined a growing list of filmmakers and artists who have turned to social media to help entertain their fans during the pandemic. Snyder marked the fourth anniversary of the premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with the release of a new director's commentary track for the DC movie's Ultimate Cut, revealing new details about some of his characters.

On the other hand, Ray Fisher assures that there are plans for Cyborg in the DC cinema, since the character enjoys great popularity in the comics.

