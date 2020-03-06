Jeremy Renner announces that the filming of 'Hawkeye' is close

Although most of the marvelitas series that will debut the Disney + seem to be going well, with 'WandaVision' already having finished filming and Falcon and Winter Soldier 'about to do so, or with' Ms. Marvel 'confirming that it will arrive in 2021 and not later as expected – there was a name in the catalog that seemed not to advance. We talked about the series of Jeremy Renner, 'Hawkeye', which entered an indefinite break after the accusation that fell on the protagonist actor. But it seems that this pause has come to an end, and Renner also begins to heat engines.
In this series we will see a parallel plot to which the archer has accustomed us in the MCU. Renner will be more Clint barton and less Avenger. And it will also introduce us to Kate Bishop, to which the witness will presumably pass. Well, having its premiere scheduled for 2021, it seems that there is little left to start recording this adventure. This has been revealed by Renner himself through his social networks.
In a story published on March 4 on Renner's Instagram, the logo of his television series appeared with the message: "Time to start stretching," as Digital Spy captured:
