Jeremy Renner announces that the filming of 'Hawkeye' is close

March 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
Although most of the marvelitas series that will debut the Disney + seem to be going well, with 'WandaVision' already having finished filming and Falcon and Winter Soldier 'about to do so, or with' Ms. Marvel 'confirming that it will arrive in 2021 and not later as expected – there was a name in the catalog that seemed not to advance. We talked about the series of Jeremy Renner, 'Hawkeye', which entered an indefinite break after the accusation that fell on the protagonist actor. But it seems that this pause has come to an end, and Renner also begins to heat engines.

In this series we will see a parallel plot to which the archer has accustomed us in the MCU. Renner will be more Clint barton and less Avenger. And it will also introduce us to Kate Bishop, to which the witness will presumably pass. Well, having its premiere scheduled for 2021, it seems that there is little left to start recording this adventure. This has been revealed by Renner himself through his social networks.

In a story published on March 4 on Renner's Instagram, the logo of his television series appeared with the message: "Time to start stretching," as Digital Spy captured:

image
What to deduce from this message? That the beginning of the filming of 'Hawkeye' is just around the corner. It is presumed that, if the comics are followed, we will see a divorced Clint Barton who lives alone with his dog Fortu and his life is chaos. Kate Bishop (member of the Young Avengers) is her only friend. As the main villains, we find the Russian mafia or Madame Mascara, but it is not known if they will make the leap to the small screen next to Barton. We will continue to inform.

Spider-man

