 Jeremy Renner advances the start of Hawkeye preproduction

Last night we commented on Twitter the latest publication, or rather, that the actor Jeremy Renner He shared on his personal Instagram account. A very important publication because it offered news about the highly commented production of the series "Hawkeye", about which a lot of possible delay has been talked about in recent weeks.

This story published by the actor dissipates those possible doubts a bit because the history of his IG is quite direct. This is an image of the official logo already shown from the Disney + series, together with the phrase: “Time to start stretching”, which we could translate for something like, “Time to start stretching”. This message invites us to think that the production of the series will begin very soon.

At the time it was said that the series would begin recording this July, but since mid-January there have been rumors of possible delay, and even until complete stoppage. It was said that the series would be undergoing a small rewrite, and they even place it with a filming start for the month of September.

There is nothing official, but Renner's message makes us think that they are going ahead with the commented date of July. Anyway, there is still time to record, because the series is not scheduled to premiere until autumn 2021.