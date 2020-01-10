Jeremy Irons will be the president of the jury of the next Berlin Festival

Share it:

Meryl Streept, Paul Verhoeven, Juliette Binoche, Costa-Gavras, Darren Aronofsky … The jury of the Berlinale has, since its inception, had great names to which it now joins Jeremy Irons, who will act as president of the next edition. The actor, who plays Ozymandias in HBO's Watchmen ’, is happy to participate in the 70th edition of the contest, which will be held between February 20 and March 1.

"It is a great pleasure and no less considerable honor to have been elected president of the international jury of the Berlinale 2020, a festival that I admire for a long time and which is always a pleasure to attend", declares Jeremy. "Being in Berlin for the festival will be a pleasure and will give me the opportunity not only to remember how wonderful a city it is but also to watch the films selected by the festival and discuss them with the rest of the jurors."

Carlo Chatrian, artistic director of the Berlinale, says that “with his particular style, Jeremy Irons has embodied some of the iconic characters that have accompanied me on my trip to the cinema and made me aware of the complexity of the human being. His talent and the choices he has taken as an artist and as a human being make me very proud to welcome him as president of the jury for our 70th edition. ”

Irons has pending the comedy ‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’, under the orders of Dennis Dugan; and soon the shooting of ‘Frankel’ will start, biopic about the famous rider that Ron Scalpello will direct.