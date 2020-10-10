“Jensen Ackles’ character will be worse than Homelander”

Amazon is clearly riding the wave of incredible success with The Boys. The series was renewed for a third season even before the second started airing. Although we don’t know exactly when shooting will start, Kripke is keen to provide us with some juicy sneak peeks on one of the most anticipated characters.

We are talking about Soldier Boy, the superhero played by star of Supernatural Jensen Ackles, which according to the showrunner will be very different from what fans of the series expect.

“I think anyone expects Jensen to present himself as a good guy, but they’re all going to be disappointed. In the comics he’s mostly a bit of a clumsy and submissive type to Homelander but, things will be totally different. This character is still in the writing phase but with him we will cover the story of Vought. He’s sort of like John Wayne. He was Homelander before Homelander himself but he belongs to a different era, he has the ego and the ambition but, he presents himself in a different way precisely because he comes from a different era “.

In the comic series Garth Ennis e Darick Robertson, Soldier Boy is a kind of laughing stock, who is mistreated by everyone, Homelander and Billy Butcher in the first place. It’s about a parody of Captain America but, apparently in the third season of The Boys will have a role of some importance, being the superhero from which it all began, or almost.

