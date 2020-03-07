 Jennifer Walters would deal with superhero cases in She-Hulk

Share it:

New rumors come to us from what we could see in the series "She-Hulk" at Disney + thanks to new casting calls. Actually the secondary characters that are looking for do not shed much light, and the novelty gives it how they describe their protagonist Jennifer Walters.

As spoken in the calls, to Jennifer describes her as someone of success in her profession and specifically looking for legal cases about superheroes.. In addition, the description goes on to say that he occasionally engages in superhero battles in his identity as She-Hulk.

Turning to the casting news, they would be looking for Jennifer's "best friend", a 26-28 year old actress. No name is given for this casting, but it could be Jill Stevens, an old friend of Jennifer in the comics.

Another role for which they are looking for an actress would be "Meg", for those looking for someone aged 29-35, who would also be a lawyer and who is described as cunning, although she has a wit and a scathing humor. It is thought that it could be the character of the comics Mallory Book.

Although it was said that the series delayed its beginning of filming until November, the medium continues to maintain a filming start for August, and that it would extend until March.

