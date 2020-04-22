Jennifer Lopez would pay a fortune to buy baseball equipment

Share it:

Singer Jennifer Lopez always has short and long-term projects in mind, and one of them is the concern of owning the New York Mets, one of the most representative baseball teams in the United States.

In different news portals it is reported that Jennifer López would be contemplating the possibility of buying said equipment in conjunction with Álex Rodríguez, her fiancé, who was a player in the sport.

Jennifer and Alex have allegedly already hired JP Morgan to "raise capital for a possible bid for the Mets," which are currently valued at no more and no less than $ 2.6 billion.

The couple would add around 650 million dollars and are looking for partners to be able to own the sports team.

Rodríguez would have once thought and expressed that if life presented him with the opportunity to buy the equipment, he would undoubtedly do so, and it seems that moment is approaching.

