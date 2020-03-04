Jennifer Lopez was "disappointed" by the Oscars

Share it:

Jennifer Lopez He gave us the best performance of his career by playing Ramona Vega in 'Wall Street Scammers' (2019). However, although the public triumphed and many media pointed out that a statuette should be taken, when the Oscars arrived the Academy did not take into account its interpretation. It was one of the great forgotten in the Academy Awards (although it had already been nominated in the anteroom, the Golden Globes). And this is something that hurt the singer.

It has been quite a while, but JLo has now given its opinion on the lack of its name among the nominees for Best Repart Actressor at the Hollywood awards. What you feel? He says he felt "disappointed"That's how he told it to Oprah Winfrey Recently in an interview. The diva admitted that "she felt a little sad" when the time came and did not find her name, because "there were so many articles, I received a lot of good news – more than ever in my career – and there was a lot of 'She will be nominated for an Oscar "It will happen. If she doesn't receive it, it would be crazy." Then she read the articles and thought 'By God, could this happen?' And then it didn't happen and it was like 'Ouch'. "

JLo has also added that much of this disappointment is because he feels that disillusioned to your team. "Most of my team has been with me for 20, 25 years, and I think they had high hopes for that and they wanted it too, so I felt that I disappointed everyone a little."

Despite not taking the statuette, JLo can boast the success that 'Wall Street Scammers' had among the public, as this story based on real events raised more than $ 100 million in the United States alone.