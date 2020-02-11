Jennifer Lopez took important role from Biby Gaytán

Share it:

Biby Gaytán made it clear that he could have been a world-class artist, but not mastering English perfectly made him another star to take away a very important role in the cinema.

This is the Bronx diva, Jennifer Lopez who took the role of Selena Quintanilla in his biographical film after his death, becoming a very successful film, so Gaytán was left with the desire, but made it clear that he was at Point of stepping on the big leagues.

Biby currently returned to the world of entertainment after being absent several years, because he dedicated himself to his family which is one of the most beloved in the middle, in addition his marriage is one of the most solid of the entertainment because they have never been in the eye of the hurricane.

His most recent project is in the Chicago musical where they share credits with Alma Cero and María León, who have said they have an excellent relationship with the beautiful actress.

Meanwhile JLo made history next to Shakira in the Super Bowl a few days ago as they gave tremendous show at halftime making it clear why both artists are international.

On the other hand, users talked about the opportunity Biby Gaytán would have had when he embodied the late Queen of Tex-Mex.

"JLo is more similar to Selena than Biby, although she is also very pretty," "JLo was given worldwide fame, in fact, she took off her successful career," the Internet users wrote.