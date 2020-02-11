TV Shows

Jennifer Lopez took important role from Biby Gaytán

February 11, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Biby Gaytán made it clear that he could have been a world-class artist, but not mastering English perfectly made him another star to take away a very important role in the cinema.

This is the Bronx diva, Jennifer Lopez who took the role of Selena Quintanilla in his biographical film after his death, becoming a very successful film, so Gaytán was left with the desire, but made it clear that he was at Point of stepping on the big leagues.

Biby currently returned to the world of entertainment after being absent several years, because he dedicated himself to his family which is one of the most beloved in the middle, in addition his marriage is one of the most solid of the entertainment because they have never been in the eye of the hurricane.

His most recent project is in the Chicago musical where they share credits with Alma Cero and María León, who have said they have an excellent relationship with the beautiful actress.

READ:  Memes for Shakira and JLo look appear in pre-Super Bowl conference

Meanwhile JLo made history next to Shakira in the Super Bowl a few days ago as they gave tremendous show at halftime making it clear why both artists are international.

On the other hand, users talked about the opportunity Biby Gaytán would have had when he embodied the late Queen of Tex-Mex.

"JLo is more similar to Selena than Biby, although she is also very pretty," "JLo was given worldwide fame, in fact, she took off her successful career," the Internet users wrote.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.