Jennifer Lopez, that’s why the Nightmare Star is so hated by colleagues

Tonight Jennifer Lopez is back on TV with Away from the Nightmare, 2002 film directed by Michael Apted. However, if the singer can count on an immense number of fans around the world, she certainly cannot count on the esteem of her colleagues.

Everything would depend on an interview with him released in 1998 in which he expressed vitriolic comments on the account of many stars of the showbiz, thus antagonizing most of the Hollywood stars. In reference to Salma Hayek for example, JLo pointed out that the actress would not have been able to fill particularly expressive roles by focusing everything only on her Junoesque physicality:

“We’re on two different planets. She’s a sex bomb and these are the kinds of roles she plays. We do different things. She makes me laugh when she says she’s been offered the part of. Selena, which is a real lie. If this is her way of advertising, then she has succeeded perfectly. Columbia gave me the choice between Mela and Tequila or Anaconda and I preferred the latter because the script of the former was not strong enough. “

Regarding Gwyneth Paltrow he allegedly didn’t remember any of her notable performances, admitting that he only heard of her because of her relationship with Brad Pitt. A year later, in 1999, Gwyneth would win the Oscar for Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love, but that’s a whole other story. Also in the same interview, Jennifer said she was not “never been a big fan” of Winona Ryder, claiming that from her perspective in Hollywood she is highly overrated.

Jennifer Lopez’s last portrayal on the big screen was in The Girls of Wall Street, and she seems to have been particularly disappointed with her non-Oscar nomination.