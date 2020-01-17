TV Shows

Jennifer Lopez shows how loving mom she is with her twins

January 16, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The famous singer Jennifer Lopez, originally from New York, publishes an image of her on her Instagram account in which she appears next to her twins and looks happy and unrecognizable.

Jennifer López surprises in a family photo because she appears in her pajamas, without makeup, like any mother who goes to sleep with her children.

Jennifer is happy to publish frequently photographs of her next to her family and now she shows herself with her children Emme and Max and they look very attentive with a leaf; Apparently they draw or do their homework while she watches them carefully.

There is no doubt that JLo, La Diva del bronx, is a mother who, despite having work commitments and a saturated agenda, gives herself the necessary time to attend to her family.

The children that Jennifer had with the singer Marc Anthony must be very intelligent, however, they still do not state that they want to dedicate themselves to undertake a children's artistic career.

During 2018, Emme took the stage with her mother in the framework of her world tour It's My Birthday, and sang a duet song with her.




Jennifer continues to succeed and after her work in Scammers of Wall Street (film that she stars in), she won a nomination in the last edition of the Golden Globes in the shortlist for Best Supporting Actress.

On February 3 he will give his show in the middle time of the Super Bowl, in Florida, and will share that moment awaited by his fans next to the no less famous singer Shakira.

