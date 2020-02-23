Jennifer Lopez shares unpublished photo of her newborn twins

Share it:

The actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, is happy of life celebrating the twelfth birthday of her twins; Maximiliam and Emme, also children of Marc Anthony for their already extinct relationship with the famous.

Through his official Instagram account, JLO, he published an unpublished photograph where he appears watching his children while they are just a few newborns and managed to tender thousands of his followers.

Quickly the reactions and comments by Jennifer's fans were swift, because they made the photograph reach more than two and a half million likes and thousands of comments among which those of her work colleagues and people stood out of the artistic medium.

I know they turn 12 today, but they will always be my babies. Happy birthday to my beautiful coconuts, "wrote the actress.

Something that undoubtedly caught the attention of Internet users was the accessory that López saw in his head; a scarf that was very fashionable in the 2000s and now they are asking to be back in fashion.

Maximilian and Emme turn 12 this February 22 and at a young age they have managed to prove that they are all very talented children like their parents, remember that the minor made her musical debut on the stage of the Super Bowl halftime, where her mother stole the looks next to Shakira on February 2.

On the other hand, the one known as Diva del Bronx continues to be the sensation, since it is placed as one of the most acclaimed artists in the music industry and more recently in the seventh art, this due to its performance in "Hustlers", without leaving aside his acting debut in "Selena, the movie".