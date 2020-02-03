Jennifer Lopez shares the stage with her daughter Emme in the Super Bowl

Share it:

Miami Florida.- There is no doubt that the beautiful Emme will follow the musical steps of her famous parents Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez. The young lady who on February 22 will turn 12 years old, accompanied her mother in one of the peak moments of her artistic career.

This Sunday Jennifer Lopez and Shakira seized the halftime show of the Super Bowl LIV final, putting a Latin flavor at night as only they know how to do it. The halftime show was divided into three parts: one by the Colombian, another from the Diva del Bronx and one more, where both joined on stage to perform an intense dance duel, however, the most special moment And emotional was when J.Lo was accompanied by her twin Emme.

Emme Maribel Muñiz López dazzled on the stage of the halftime show; Surprisingly, Jennifer López's daughter appeared on the scene to sing along with her father "Let's get loud", accompanied by a choir made up of several children and young people. And to make this moment even more special, when mother and daughter started singing, Shakira played the drums.









It should be remembered that Emme has a twin brother, Maximillian David (both the result of the marriage that J.Lo had with Marc Anthony).

This is not the first time that "Diva del Bronx" shares the stage with her daughter; In June 2019, Emme joined her mother at the start of her "It´s my party" tour; the little girl took the stage in front of 20 thousand fans to sing "Limitless" with her mother; later he would accompany his father at each stop of the tour to sing the song.

In May 2019 J.Lo told Entertainment Tonight that Emme "caught" the singing mistake from a young age, "it's natural, Emme could always sing, I remember that when I was in the crib, when I was a baby, I used to hum, like hum to herself. " The singer said that her daughter has the voice of her father Marc Anthony and "she is amazing."

At that time Jennifer Lopez showed her concern that her daughter dabbled in the musical world at her young age. "It's a lot of scrutiny and you really expose yourself somehow.

And now, in this era of social networks, where people can be so brutal and sometimes bad, I don't want to be exposed more than it is.