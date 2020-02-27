Jennifer Lopez returns to medium hair and curly hair with surf waves and shows the result on Instagram

Share it:

Jennifer Lopez has said goodbye to the melenon she took in her performance during the Super Bowl.

All the motivation you need to go to the gym today is this ‘selfie’ by Jennifer Lopez.

There are celebrities who go from the kilometric mane to the 'midi' trend cut and vice versa in a matter of days. Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry or Jennifer Lopez are some examples, but there are many more. The last one has just published a photo on Instagram while she works on her music in the studio where she teaches us that she has already left that spectacular mane that she wore during her successful and commented performance at the break of the 2020 Super Bowl in which she was accompanied by Shakira and her daughter Emme Muñiz.

In November of last year he surprised us by cutting his mane at shoulder height (the trend of the moment) in an Instagram photo in which she appeared accompanied by the architect of her new image, hairdresser Chris Appleton. Shortly after he left us speechless again because he had achieved a 180-degree turn by betting on spectacular curls. After saying goodbye to those extra centimeters in the form of extensions that he added to his head for the Super Bowl, he has now recovered his hair from a few months ago.

His style

JLo again shines hair at shoulder height but this time in a more casual and natural way with surfer waves of those that seem to cost nothing to get but that really have a whole science behind. Microphone in hand and dressed in sportswear while singing accompanied by the piano, the artist has again achieved that now we just want to run to the hairdresser with a picture of him in his hand.