Jennifer Lopez practices baseball with Alex Rodriguez at home

Jennifer Lopez, like many other celebrities around the world, is looking for the best way to make this isolation that we are having to live all over the world because of the global coronavirus pandemic more bearable. The singer is isolated at home with her sons Emme and Max, her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha and Ella. To kill time a little in these long days, we have been able to see them all doing a fun choreography that became a viral video.

Exercise and stay active in very important during this quarantine to help our health. Those of us who live in a normal house have to settle for more basic routines that can be done in a living room / room, but since JLo lives in a mansion with a garden (lucky her) she can afford to try new sports that must be done outdoors. And if you have a professional instructor at home, then better than better. Alex Rodriguez has shared this video on Instagram in which we have been able to see how baseball is given to his girl.

The artist appears playing with her boyfriend in this sport to which Rodriguez was professionally engaged. Although logically they only seek to have fun, the truth is that JLo is not bad at handling the bat. In the images, her daughter Emme also appears playing, we already know that her mother's singing skills have them and now she also tries her luck with the sport.

As the former baseball player affirms, these moments help him realize that family is the most important thing. "This free time has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family. In my case, that means playing board games, embarrassing yourself on TikTok, trying to cook and dressing up."says Rodriguez.

But the most important thing now, is to take care of each other. "Yesterday was also a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection. We all need to take care of ourselves, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel close find ways to exercise find ways to reduce stress find ways to stay in touch with those with whom you can't be in person right now stay connected and most importantly safe ! Wise advice from the Lopez-Rodriguez family.