Jennifer Lopez may have already married Alex Rodriguez

The famous singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, originally from New York, may have already married Alex Rodriguez and would have done so secretly, reports in different news portals.

It is the same Jennifer Lopez, singer of musical successes like El Anillo y Dinero, who would "give herself away" alone, since last Sunday in the delivery of the Golden Globes, she referred to Alex as her husband.

Another possibility is that already the wedding between Jennifer and Alex is very close and that is why she referred to him as her husband, or also that although they are not married, she sees and feels it already.

In the interview they did to Jennifer in Los Angeles, California, United States, last Sunday, he shared:

Now I feel more blessed than ever with my husband, with my children and a career I've always dreamed of. ”

It should be remembered that Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019 and since then both have expressed their desire to get married, but they wouldn't have done it because they both have a lot of work.