TV Shows

Jennifer Lopez is surprised with a natural look from the studio

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The singer known as La Diva del Bronx, Jennifer López, captivated her followers by sharing an image of her working from the studio with a very simple look that showed her natural beauty away from all the glitters, jewelry and makeup.

Jennifer, 50, on this occasion set aside her most elegant side with which she is accustomed to seeing her anywhere to show the most vulnerable side of a woman, while working from the studio on new music for her fans.

These images have given much to talk about and have been very commented among his followers because he shows himself as he had never done before, without the elegance of his outfits, his extensions, his dazzling makeup and tight clothes that pronounce his figure worthy of A whole young woman.

The image shows JLO rehearsing and preparing his new songs on piano while wearing a dark sleeveless shirt and camouflage leggings, as well as his natural haircut, without arrangements or extensions.

READ:  Jennifer Lopez took important role from Biby Gaytán

The acceptance of the fans has been incredible, because they have flattered her beauty to the natural, as well as the emotion because the singer releases new songs or her new record material since after her insurmountable performance in the Super Bowl halftime she has made more followers and have relied more on their talent than ever.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.