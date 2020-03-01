Jennifer Lopez is surprised with a natural look from the studio

Share it:

The singer known as La Diva del Bronx, Jennifer López, captivated her followers by sharing an image of her working from the studio with a very simple look that showed her natural beauty away from all the glitters, jewelry and makeup.

Jennifer, 50, on this occasion set aside her most elegant side with which she is accustomed to seeing her anywhere to show the most vulnerable side of a woman, while working from the studio on new music for her fans.

These images have given much to talk about and have been very commented among his followers because he shows himself as he had never done before, without the elegance of his outfits, his extensions, his dazzling makeup and tight clothes that pronounce his figure worthy of A whole young woman.

The image shows JLO rehearsing and preparing his new songs on piano while wearing a dark sleeveless shirt and camouflage leggings, as well as his natural haircut, without arrangements or extensions.

The acceptance of the fans has been incredible, because they have flattered her beauty to the natural, as well as the emotion because the singer releases new songs or her new record material since after her insurmountable performance in the Super Bowl halftime she has made more followers and have relied more on their talent than ever.