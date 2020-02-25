Jennifer Lopez in bikini inspires a challenge on Instagram

Share it:

The performance of Jennifer Lopez in the latest edition of the Super bowl It was one of the most talked about in recent years, and not only for its quality but also for the physical that Jennifer showed during the gala. With 50 years old, the artist showed a Body agile and muscled, the result of effort and perseverance, which left everyone astonished. A few days later, he posted an image on account of Instagram, posing in a bikini, which soon went viral.

An intense training combined with a careful feeding They seem to be the magical formula of the Bronx singer to be radiant and brimming with energy and vitality. That viral photo has gone further and has become the inspiration for the last challenge what is going on Instagram.

Under the hashtag #jlochallengeMaria Kang, founder of the No Excuse Mom fitness community, shared a photo very similar to that of Jennifer Lopez, undoubtedly inspired by it, and accompanied by the following message: "" I am not a celebrity. I don't earn millions for being spectacular in a movie (hello, Hustlers) or dating an attractive athlete (although my husband is fine too!) But it doesn't matter. Be the owner from your history. Don't invent excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working mothers of all sizes, figures and ages can do it, then you can do it! ", Kang has written.

View this post on Instagram This is (almost) 40! ⁣ ⁣ Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning. Yes, my mirror is freckled with toothpaste (does your children only use your sink too ?!), yes there are unpacked luggages on the ground, an iron, dog dryer and husband shaving somewhere in the background – but I "m getting it done ! ⁣ ⁣ Not a celebrity. Not getting millions to look great in a movie (hello, Hustlers! 🙂 Or dating a hot athlete (although my hubby is kinda cute!) BUT, it doesn't matter … ⁣ ⁣ Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it – then YOU CAN DO IT !!! ⁣ Post your #bathroomselfie and tag 3 friends who can bring it like #jlo ⁣ #jlochallenge #noexcusemom #whatsyourexcuse A post shared by Maria Kang ✨ (@mariakangfitness) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:04 am PST

Since then there have been many mothers those that have joined this challenge, showing that it is not so much about having a toned figure as that of Jennifer Lopez but strive to wear a style of Healthy life where the sport has an important place and accept each body and work to feel comfortable with it.

Many of them have taken the opportunity to share their stories, an example of overcoming, confessing that it has not been easy to share the images and agreeing that the sport has helped them improve their lives.