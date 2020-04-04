Jennifer López breaks the quarantine and puts her life at risk

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The singer Jennifer López is caught leaving a gym next to Álex Rodríguez, her romantic partner, and is accused of being irresponsible for not respecting the quarantine that exists in the world due to the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The images in which Jennifer López appears when leaving a gym circulate everywhere and in one of them it is clearly seen that her partner is accompanying her.

Jennifer López, singer of musical hits like El Anillo and On the Floor, is addicted to exercise and surely she couldn't stand the bull run anymore, that's why she decided to go to a gym in the United States.

They are people with so much money and they don't have a gym at home, "" They say one thing and do another, They think they are immortal, "someone writes on Instagram, regarding the fact that López has gone to the gym.

You can read: Coronavirus in Mexico daily

JLo is 50 years old and has a body of ten. It is a true example for women today, since she lives dedicated to her work and above all to having a healthy life.

Through his Instagram account he always shares part of the exercise routines that he undergoes daily. There is not a day that goes by in which you avoid hard routines to achieve the spectacular body that you have.

It may interest you: Eugenio Derbez goes viral with his image next to Shakira







