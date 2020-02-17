Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez boasts body on Instagram

February 17, 2020
Lisa Durant
Jennifer Lopez is living, at all levels, one of the best moments of her life. The singer and actress is happy and in love with the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, with whom he often shares tender images on social networks, and on a professional level, life smiles at him. His performance in the final of the Super bowl It has been rated as one of the best in the history of the competition and is the image of several brands, such as Coach Y Guess.

A success that is not exempt from work. The actress has shown in her latest publication of Instagram that he great body that looks at 50 is not a coincidence, but the result of intense training combined with a careful feeding. The Bronx diva has shared an image in which she appears posing in front of the mirror with a short white bikini and showing her toned body.

"Relaxed and recharged", Lopez has written to accompany the image. An image that in just 12 hours has achieved almost seven million Likes and thousands of comments, like that of his professional partner Lenny Kravitz, who has also shown that the photo has impacted him and has written on his wall: "It's like that, huh? !!!! :]".

Jennifer Lopez It is undoubtedly one of the women of the moment. And in his publications of Instagram proves that the Gym It is your best ally to keep fit and confirm that, at 50, continues to overflow with energy and vitality to continue giving everything about the stage with its impressive shows.

The actress said in an interview for the magazine People that avoids strict diets or too rigid training programs and that one of its secrets is sleep At least 7 to 9 hours, although there are days that reach 10 hours of sleep. He also drinks a lot of water and burns calories by dancing in his studio and combining strength exercises with yoga.

