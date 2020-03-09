Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend ravage TikTok's latest viral challenge, dare you do it?

Share it:

The new viral video of TikTok is in charge of Jennifer Lopez and Álex Rodríguez.

Jennifer Lopez He continues to pet him in networks since he performed in the Super Bowl with Shakira last February. Since then, the singer enjoys a popularity that has managed to extrapolate to TikTok, the new social network in vogue that begins to give ground to the almighty Instagram. The key to the success of this app? The viral challenges, which have catapulted his fame during the last year. A reef that JLo has seen when he carried out ‘Flip the Switch’, the famous ‘challenge’ that days ago popularized the American senator Elizabeth Warren. And well, the couple has hit it, really.

The challenge is about changing the role of two people who in front of a mirror dance the theme ‘Nonstop’ of Drake. When the word "switch" sounds, the roles are exchanged. That is why, in the middle of the video, Jennifer gave her tight white turtleneck dress to Alex, who leaves her jacket in blue and beige pants. They are literally 10 seconds that have no waste.

3.4 million likes later, we can say that this clip is one of the most important virals of the week, so it won't take long to see a thousand different versions from other celebs. This was Warren's video and the comedian Kate McKinnon who started the trend. And you, do you dare?