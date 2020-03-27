Jennifer Lopez and dare to do the ‘couple challlenge’

Share it:

Due to the current quarantine, many ‘celebrities’ are completely hooked on social media — come on, like us. It is the case of Jennifer Lopez, who has also shown that this platform does not only succeed young people of generation Z. Thus, he has taken his fiancé, Álex Rodríguez, and has encouraged himself with the latest viral challenge: the ‘Couple challenge’. What is it about? A couple is recorded while someone asks them questions about the two of them. Both, with their eyes closed, point to whoever they think is lazier, small or stingy, among other adjectives. All questions are valid! For example, in the case of JLo's challenge, the interlocutor – who seems to be her daughter – addresses them about who was the first person to say 'I love you' (both agree that Álex), who is the most romantic (Álex, again) or who is more expensive (which turned out to be JLo). The fun is to check that in most of the questions neither of them agrees 😅.

Dressed in sports clothes and in the Lopez mansion —which we know very well thanks to this quarantine—, the fiancees gave us the odd clue about how they behave in privacy. A naturalness that we love!

This challenge consisted of 14 questions in which it was clear that they have a very different conception of reality. Of course, what they seem to agree on is that Jennifer took the initiative to give the first kiss, that she is the best cook, the most stubborn and who takes the longest to get ready in the morning. He, however, seems to be the most social of the duo.