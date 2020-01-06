Jennifer Lopez and Antonio Banderas are awarded in Palm Springs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Palm Springs, California.- Hollywood kicked off the compressed season of this year's awards with an emotional night in the desert where Jennifer Lopez, Quentin Tarantino and Antonio Banderas were awarded.

The inaugural gala of the Palm Springs International Film Festival is usually treated as a procedure prior to the awards complacency circuit. But on Thursday Laura Dern, Lopez and Tarantino ended up shedding tears on stage.

Dern, who received a career award, was surprised with a video of his divorced parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd crashing their hands while praising her saying "you're good."

That was very moving for me, ”said the 52-year-old actress. "All children want to see their parents together."

Dern, who acts in “Little Women” and “Marriage Story”, told the public with more than 2,000 attendees at a dinner that was conceived in the nearby mountain town of Idyllwild during the production of the 1966 Roger Corman motorcycle movie "The Wild Angels".

Lopez apologized for being overwhelmed by emotion after the screenwriter and director of “Hustlers” (“Wall Street Scammers”) Lorene Scafaria.

AP



I feel so happy to be here, but I want to run out the door, I'm so nervous, ”she said.

The 50-year-old Puerto Rican artist, who could get her first Oscar nomination this month, said women had important roles in front and behind the scenes in this criminal drama.

For all talented women writing movies, producing movies and directing movies, support each other. And tell their stories, ”he added.

The director of "Little Women" ("Little Women") Greta Gerwig introduced the director and screenwriter of "Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood" ("Once upon a time in Hollywood") Tarantino with an effusive praise saying he makes "movies as if movies could save the world. ” The 56-year-old director wiped a tear.

AP



The joke I tell people when they are going to talk about me is that I tell them: ‘Talk about me as if I were already dead,’ ”said Tarantino. "And they never do it! And you did! Thanks Greta."

Others who took prizes were the Spanish star Antonio Banderas of the tape “Pain and glory” of his compatriot Pedro Amodóvar, the star of “Joker” (“Guason”) Joaquin Phoenix, the star of “Judy” Renee Zellweger, and the Star of "Bombshell" ("The Scandal") Charlize Theron.

The star of "The Irishman" ("The Irish") Robert De Niro, introducing the award-winning director Martin Scorsese, entered politics when talking about the founder of the Sonny Bono festival.

AP



Sonny was a Republican, when Republicans still supported the arts, believed in science and could leave partisan divisions aside to support what was best for our country. This is a different time, ”he said.

The non-televised gala was quite relaxed, the winners were announced in advance and received their trophies from friends and directors. But it comes at a key moment, Academy members will begin delivering their ballots for Oscar nominations on Thursday and many of the winners will meet again on Sunday for the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood awards season, which typically runs for more than two months, will be shorter than normal this year. In an effort to reduce fatigue from the awards the Academy announced in the middle of last year that it had changed the date of the Oscars to February 9 instead of delivering them, as usual, at the end of February or beginning of March.