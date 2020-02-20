Jennifer Lawrence has a new movie with Netflix

Share it:

Jennifer Lawrence will star in the next movie of Adam McKay, 'Don’t Look Up,' a comedy that will premiere on Netflix later this year.

The film, also written by McKay, follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind that an asteroid is approaching and will destroy Earth.

"I'm very excited to make this movie with Jen Lawrence"declared the filmmaker."She is what people in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite talent'. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a world comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way"

The production of the project will begin in April and have the launch planned for later this year. Scott Stuber, director of Netflix Films, added that Adam "It has always had a great synchronization when it comes to making intelligent, relevant and irreverent films that represent our culture. Even if you somehow end up predicting the imminent disappearance of planet Earth, we are excited to add this to our list before everything comes to an end.".

McKay's most recent film, 'The Vice of Power', received eight Academy Award nominations. In 2016, his McKay movie 'The big bet' won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Lawrence has been nominated for four Oscars, winning one for his performance on 'The Good Side of Things'. Recently the production of the film without title of Lila Neugebauer for A24, which stars and produces. After this project with Netflix, the actress will star in 'Mob Girl' by Universal and directed by Paolo Sorrentino.