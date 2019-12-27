Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: the stages of the most reserved love story ever

Share it:

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney they married! If you're wondering A) "Cooke who?" B) "But why Jennifer Lawrence was she engaged? "know that you are not the only one asking yourself these questions. We are talking about one of the most private couples ever. She doesn't even have a social account, he has a profile Instagram private individual with just under 2,000 followers and only stolen photos of New York and zero official red carpet shots were shot of them. But that confidentiality is the winning formula for a successful love story that within a year has been crowned with a marriage fairytale? To look for the definitive answer, we retrace the main stages of the relationship between Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: June 2018

Galeotto was a meeting at a friend's house in common. Laura Simpson is one of Jennifer's best friends and it was she who introduced them Cooke Maroney. He is not part of the glossy world of Hollywood but has to do with celebs, since he is the director of one of the most popular art galleries in New York. 34 years old, raised in Vermont before returning to the Big Apple and following in his father's footsteps in the art world. From that meeting, the two seemed immediately in tune, very intimate and above all very far from advertising the report.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: July 2018

In July 2018, the first photos of the couple around New York go hand in hand. They are also seen to dine by candlelight in a well-known restaurant, Felice 64, and a source present will report to IS! News who were very busy with each other. Love is in the air!

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: August 2018

On the occasion of Jennifer's birthday, the two fly to Paris for a super romantic holiday, which will then continue on the streets of Rome. Upon returning to the States, they are pinched to kiss outside JFK airport.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: September 2018

The premiere of the film is staged at the New York Film Festival The favorite. Jennifer Lawrence the red carpet is alone but Cooke Maroney is present in the audience. Too bad there were also Nicholas Hoult, ex of Jennifer and the director Darren Aronofsky, another ex of Jennifer. Embarrassing moment? Not at all, since Jen herself said: "I am friends with all my ex". We would probably have escaped from the emergency exit as soon as the lights went down.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: January 2019

Two hearts and an apartment in New York. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney go to live together. How long will we wait for the engagement?

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: February 2019

Little, indeed very little. In February, a fantastic ring appears on Jennifer Lawrence's right ring finger. The rumors begin to circulate and the representative of the star will confirm it a few days later: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are engaged.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: June 2019

Jennifer Lawrence speaks for the first time (finally!) About her engagement. TO Entertainment Tonight he declares: “He is the best person I have ever met in my life! It was a very, very simple decision. " And to see from the smiles, we can hardly believe it.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: October 19, 2019

It's the big day! Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are officially married. The super armored ceremony took place in Rhode Island in the very luxurious home of Belcourt. Only 150 guests. Emma Stone, Adele, Amy Schumer and Nicole Richie are just some of the celeb friends present. No photos leaked and very few news. We only know that the bride's dress was signed Dior (of which Jennifer is also testimonial), the party lasted until late at night and that the guests went wild on the notes of the songs of The Ruckus.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: November 2019

For such a private couple, we have no further news since the wedding day. Honeymoon? For the moment everything is silent. These days, however, they have been seen on the streets of New York and the beautiful golden rings stood out on the hands of the two. In short, until the end Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney confirmed themselves to be the most anti-reflective couple ever, but they seem very happy and in love with us. In a period in which everything declares itself via social networks, they show us how we can have a fantastic happy ending even without posting a photo. And we are happy for them!