 Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will co-write the screenplay for Thor: Love and Thunder

Director Taika Waititi will receive an extra hand to work on the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” as we can read in Variety. The filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, relatively new in the industry but has entered strongly for her work as director and screenwriter of the romantic comedy "Someone special" of Netflix, it will have functions of co-writing of the fourth movie of Marvel's Thunder God. She is also the creator of the series “Sweet / Vicious”, of which he wrote four episodes.

Apparently, it would have been Waiti himself who would have chosen Robinson to join the film team. It is thought that perhaps this has been done to provide a feminine perspective to the film, given that there are two great feminine roles in it, both Jane Foster that will become Lady thor, as the return of Valkyrie as new queen of Asgard.

The film would begin shooting this August in Sydney, Australia, and the casting of the film would already be underway. It is known that Marvel Studios is looking for a transsexual actress these days for a character that is thought to be Sera, although it is not clear if it will be for this Thor movie or for the series "Loki".

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) will return to play their respective roles in this film of which at the moment there are not many plot details.

Via information | Variety