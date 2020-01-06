Jennifer Aniston's reaction during Brad Pitt's speech is going to be your best gift from Reyes

Share it:

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes, the first red carpet of the year, has given us endless dresses and incredible ‘looks’ that have left us ojipláticos. A phenomenon of style that, almost like every year, even eclipses the reason for the gala: cinema and television. Although this Sunday among the social press there was a predominant task to analyze these models, and was to get a picture together of Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston, exes that broke a decade ago but still in force – and very close – today. The photo, for now, has not appeared, although it is known that both went to the same ‘after party’ of the gala, so we still do not lose hope that a snapshot of the former couple converted to close friends will appear.

Of course, the ‘hype’ has gone further and in the absence of physical approach we have been able to obtain a reaction It is worth its price in gold. We refer to the face and gesture of self-absorption that Jen expressed during Brad's thank-you speech, which was made with the award for Best Supporting Actor for the feature film ‘Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood’. This is the gesture that everyone talks about this Monday.

Beyoncé and Reese Witherspoon are also on the plane, but that doesn't matter now. Giphy

An expression of affection, admiration and sympathy that a discreet camera obtained while the interpreter thanked the prize for the team of his film – a ‘speech’ that incorporated a Titanic joke addressed to Leonardo Di Caprio, by the way. But we do not deviate, this is the important thing:

A picture is worth a thousand words. TNT

A pleasant coincidence that will continue to feed the 'shippeo' between both artists, a loving phenomenon that seeks to match them in a desperate way and that Brat referred to at the end of his speech: “I wanted to have brought my mother tonight with me, but I could not because Any woman sitting next to me is supposedly dating me. And that would have been very rare. ”