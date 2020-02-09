Jennifer Aniston welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The power of 'Friends' is still amazing. Decades pass, their protagonists age but, in the minds of dedicated viewers, each one of them will always be his character in the mythical sit-com. All day yesterday Matthew Perry It was trending topic Twitter World The reason was simple, just had an Instagram account. Not only that, with him, the 6 protagonists of the series are already on the social network and, as Jennifer Aniston said in his already mythical first post, they can be "Instagram Friends".

But, beyond the first publication of the eternal Chandler, it has been precisely Jennifer Aniston the one that has conquered the networks with its welcome. The actress has posted a photo of both followed by a clip from the series in which she and Courteney Cox (Monica) They were trying to find out Chandler's work. We never knew what he worked on but we can assure you that, contrary to what Rachel replied, it was not a 'Computer Processing Transponster'.

It looks like the highly anticipated cast meeting on HBO Max (which has stolen the rights of the series to Netflix) is on its way. In fact, they are already beginning to know the very high, although deserved, economic claims of the cast to fulfill the much demanded dream of their fans.