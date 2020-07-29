Jennifer Aniston, the Emmy 2020 comes with the first nomination as a dramatic actress

Share it:

Jennifer Aniston he has undoubtedly built his career on light and comic roles: think for example of the now iconic Rachel Greene of Friends, but also of the characters played in How I Sell Your Family, I Hate You, I Leave You, You …, Vices of Family, How to Kill the Boss … and Live Happy and many others.

When you have talent and desire to experiment, however, it is never too late to attempt roads never traveled before: the opportunity for the beautiful and talented Jennifer has come with The Morning Show, the series produced by Apple TV + that in these hours has given the actress a great satisfaction.

The show with Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell has in fact allowed Jennifer Aniston to receive her first nomination at the Emmy 2020 as Best actress in a drama series: a recognition certainly deserved and strongly desired to crown the almost thirty-year career of one of the most loved actresses in the world.

On the other hand, Lisa Kudrow herself had congratulated her co-star of Friends for the interpretation offered on The Morning Show: it is evident, at this point, that the organization of the Emmys is also of the same notice of the actress of Phoebe Buffay. Aniston aside, however, here is the complete list of nominations for these 2020 Emmys.