Jennifer Aniston surprises a nurse who has coronavirus

Like everyone else, the 'celebrities' have also been quarantined, both in the national territory and outside our borders. Staying at home is essential these days and although in some cities of the world it is not mandatory to practice isolation by the coronavirus pandemic, there are many celebrities who have opted for #yomequedoencasa. Jennifer Aniston She is one of them and, as the actress has said, she has been locked up for more than three weeks. As expected, he has not wanted to sit idly by and one of the solidarity actions he has taken has been surprise and financially assist a nurse who is currently infected with Covid-19.

There are a thousand ways to help in this health crisis and, like Jennifer Aniston, Many 'celebrities' cheer us on from their homes or support those who need it most. Jennifer Aniston, in addition to telling us how she is handling the isolation experience appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's show, wanted to brighten the day and thank an American nurse for her constant effort who has been infected with coronavirus.

At one point in Jimmy Kimmel's home show, Jennifer Aniston had a surprise conversation with a nurse. The emotion of the health worker, who has been infected with coronavirus, is only surpassed by that of the actress, thanking her with all her heart for everything she has done with her work and courage.

Also, Jennifer Aniston gave the nurse a card with $ 10,000 so she can receive food at home. But the thing does not end there because he will also give a similar card to many of his fellow professionals.

Throughout the interview with Kimmel, We found out what the quarantine is like for Jennifer Aniston. "For me personally, it was not a great challenge," said the 'Friends' star. What has been quite a challenge has been deciding how much news to consume, as the continuing news about the coronavirus pandemic can be quite overwhelming. At the moment he has reduced his consumption of news and only sees it once in the morning and another at night.

To pass the time, Aniston has been dedicated to cleaning and organizing her house, solving puzzles, inspired by her friend Ellen DeGeneres. A bit like all of us, if you notice.