Jennifer Aniston returns to childhood with an adorable photo on Instagram with her father

December 27, 2019
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Jennifer Aniston photo Instagram girl

Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together for Christmas at a party.
  • The actress travels to the past again on Instagram.

    Since opening her Instagram account last October, Jennifer Aniston is a whole box of surprises. His first publication along with the entire cast of the legendary television series 'Friends' was a great revolution that became viral in a few hours. Throughout these months he has shared more aspects of his life such as some of his looks, videos of his work or some trips to the past that have shown us his childhood and adolescence.

    As Penelope Cruz did yesterday, the actress in charge of giving life Rachel Green on the small screen has been nostalgic at Christmas and has decided to travel to the past, although very well accompanied. Specifically, he has first published a photo of when he was a little girl in which he appears with his father and then another more recent one also with his father. "Christmas with one of my creators. Then and now #TBT. I love you dad ❤️" It has been the tender dedication you have chosen to accompany this photo. The truth is that almost nothing has changed and is perfectly recognized.

    As we have said, Jennifer is becoming an expert in looking back on social networks. One of his first publications was another photo of his childhood and then he left us an image of his adolescence disguised as Halloween.

    We love that celebrities look back on these dates and show us a new facet of their lives. We will remain very attentive in case any other star points to this fashion before 2019 finally comes to an end.

