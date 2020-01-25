Jennifer Aniston, her success story that started at Central Perk and continues to infinity and beyond

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's strange, how some famous people know more about the things they haven't done than the ones they really did. Jennifer Aniston is the living example of this gap: his biography and the curiosity about her life and her incredible career tell you one thing, but the Google searches that are the mirror of what the fans would really like to read about her, are quite another. So, if you try to type his name on the search engine, you will get keywords that have nothing to do with reality: Jennifer Aniston sons (he has none, why they are his own); Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt (what if they were just friends?); Jennifer Aniston reunion Friends (which is currently only a dream).

Jennifer Aniston in 1993, during Friends' first season launch shooting. NBCGetty Images

If you think about it, these catchphrases linked to the actress who gave body and face to the unforgettable Rachel of Friends they are what people see and look for on Jennifer Aniston, a woman who, however, in years of career as an actress and producer has been able to go beyond the stereotypes that wanted her a frivolous and fashionable girl in a Village apartment in New York. From Friends to the brand new (and unmissable) The Morning Show passing through the rom-com that in the 2000s crystallized it in the body of an eternal 20 something, until the Guinness record of what she landed on Instagram: sand you want to know everything about her besides Rachel (but also beyond Brad Pitt), you are in the right place.

Jennifer Aniston, biography and curiosities about her life

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow on Friends set in 1996. NBCGetty Images

Jennifer Aniston is an authentic Los Angeles girl, daughter of actors and destined for the entertainment world from an early age. Although her origins mix Greece and southern Italy (maternal grandparents come from Calabria), Jennifer was born and raised under the palm trees of LA, studied acting in New York, hung out on off-Broadway and in 1993 she obtained the role of life: that of Rachel of Friends. From that moment and for ten years she became an icon: fashion (with the designers who still dedicate capsule collections to her today) and beauty in the first place, with millions of girls all over the world who wanted her haircuts and his looks. Those of Friends are also the years of Brad Pitt: they get engaged in the mid-90s, they get married in 2000 and in 2005 everything ends – it is said, but no one has ever confirmed it – for his relationship with Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in 1997. Barry KingGetty Images

The world divides: a good half does not understand that Jennifer Aniston – often criticized for her "ordinary" physical appearance – has grabbed the sexiest man on planet earth; the other half rejoices because from that moment Jennifer becomes a hero, the girl next door who with her spontaneous ways has managed to conquer someone like Brad Pitt. After the divorce, while grinding one success after another with films that split the typical box office A week from God, I hate you, I leave you … is Marley and I, one of the most linked to the public image of Jennifer Aniston comes out with arrogance: Brad eventually dumped her for a woman totally different from her and Jen suddenly becomes one of the people, one like all others, blatantly betrayed and abandoned for the bellona on duty.

The story – which we are sure you will know well – tells you another thing: the relationships of both with other people have been a success, although both the marriage to Angelina Jolie and her to Justin Theroux have ended (the first not very well, the second in friendship, in full Jen style). You on the "The One", or rather on the person of the life you fall in love with, he has a very specific opinion, he told Harper's Bazaar in an interview celebrating his 50th birthday (which he made in 2019).

We have many soulmates, I don't think there is only one

After that, she certainly did not linger to lick her wounds as the gossip newspapers wanted: year after year she appeared on the charts of Forbes about the most powerful and wealthiest actresses on the globe, he made films of all kinds – from romantic comedies to dramas (like Cake, of 2014), has become a producer of successful TV series in which it shines like The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon, her longtime friend and colleague, with whom she gave birth to a story about the #MeToo era that is worth a lot of awards.

Jennifer Aniston today at the Sag Awards 2020. Steve GranitzGetty Images

Jennifer Aniston today is Rachel still from Friends? She says that once you get into that character, you can't get out of it anymore. Le reunion with your best friends Courteney Cox (so she also acted as godmother to her daughter Coco) is Lisa Kudrow warm the hearts of fans who hope to see all six of the original cast back on the Central Perk sofa.

You to reunion of Friends she doesn't say no (when asked, or always), but only because that role has remained in her as in that of the fans. She does not give false hopes but does not deny that she would like it: this too is in full Jennifer Aniston style. When she turned 50 you saw her on the covers of all newspapers with her space physique, the smile that has always remained the same, the spirit of a teen who never gives in to gossip and never responds badly to anyone: The New York Times said it is enjoying a world.

I am entering what I feel to be one of the fullest and most creative periods of my life. Seriously, I've been doing this for 30 years but I feel like I'm right there about to blossom.

To gossip, memes, articles that called her "America's girlfriend" or "Brad's ex who can't wait to get back with him" Jennifer Aniston has never given any weight, at least publicly. Her work as an actress now orbits around large streaming platforms like Netflix (Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler he cleared the data of views) or Apple TV, works that have crowned her with a woman who knows what she is doing and who always carries on with a smile. As well as her famous haircut as Rachel who is still one of the most loved on TV, when Jen arrived on Instagram in 2019 it was a record: millions followed in a few minutes, as if the fans didn't waiting for nothing but to see it without filters on social media. How would you describe one who in everything she does shines despite the gossip, despite the rumor that always wants her tied to a man from her past or incomplete just because she has no children? We would call it tough, because Jennifer Aniston is just like that. And to those who said that she would not get through the divorce and would never ever detach herself from the role that made her famous, she has only one answer.

I failed. I succeeded. I exceeded my expectations. I've been around. And I'm still here.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE