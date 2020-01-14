Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, together again

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The stakes of the protagonists of the mythical series 'Friends', or at least the times that show us that 25 years after the beginning of one of the best series in history – at least for us – they are still as friends as they showed us in each episode. If a few weeks ago it was Courteney Cox (Monica) who revolutionized us and made our pulsations rise to the level of cosmic arrhythmia by publishing a photograph with Matthew Perry (Chandler) on social networks, has now been Jennifer Aniston – that since the account was opened on Instagram has not stopped giving us joy- with another image on Instagram who has revolutionized us in the same way: a couple of photographs in which Aniston (Rachel) appears with Courteney Cox (Monica) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe).

It is inevitable to think that so much meeting of the old cast of 'Friends' may be cooking one of our dreams, or rather, something that really takes away our dream like the return of the series or at least some special chapter in which We can see again the magnificent 6 together: Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani. We have no basis to say that our request could become a reality, just holding on to what Jennifer Aniston said not long ago: "I have always said that I am open to participate. I would not miss the opportunity to share moments with those five people". Well, let them be encouraged.

We do not know when the photo with Courteney and Lisa has been published by Jennifer Aniston, only she did it this Sunday. The truth and certain from what you see is that they are in a restaurant or bar, but if the image really was yesterday and put to speculate, they could be celebrating something (dream: the return of 'Friends'), remembering old times, talking about the possible reconciliation of Jennifer and Brad Pitt or simply following the Gala of the Critic's Choice Awards, since they were not on the red carpet. Who knows!