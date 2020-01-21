Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston confesses how she got her SAG dress from wrinkling

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

Gregg DeGuireGetty Images

  • Harry Styles has confessed that his first childhood crush was Jennifer Aniston.
  • That Brad Pitt was the first and was the last of the Christmas party organized by Jennifer Aniston? Evidently.

    Although the #TeamAngelina and #TeamJennifer do not like a hair, we have to recognize that we had been waiting for the reunion between months Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in any type of event. We already knew that they had contact and that they even shared a beautiful friendship but that is something we had to check ourselves. It is true that we expected a joint inn on the red carpet of the Golden Globes (which never happened). But, hey, we're content with Jennifer Aniston's reaction to Brad's speech at the awards ceremony.

    The story was repeated on January 20, during the gala the SAG 2020 Awards. In fact, the former couple got the Internet to explode as never before for two compelling reasons: photos of complicity capable of melting anyone (even if not a fan), Brad's video very attentive to Jennifer's speech and, of course, the wonder John Galliano dress for Dior (vintage) that the actress chose for the red carpet.

    And this is precisely what we want to talk about today.

    Jennifer Aniston confesses on Instagram how she got the SAG dress from wrinkling

    If at this point you don't know what Jennifer Aniston is one of the most followed superstars of the moment on Instagram, download the app NOW !. The actress of 'Friends' is so up to date with this social network that we are glad the days sharing her life: that if a photo recalling a chapter of the series, that if the mythical (and first) photo of the reunion and even the way in which get your red carpet dresses not wrinkle not a bit.

    image@Jennifer AnistonInstagram

    Very practical, Jen. The truth is that with such a dress, the least you can do is be careful.

    26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

    Leon BennettGetty Images

